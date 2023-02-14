Three Chickens Killed After RV Explodes in Waldorf, Cause of Fire Under Investigation

On Monday, February 13, 2023, at approximately 11:35 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding companies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Wendy Lane in Waldorf, for the reported trailer explosion and structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find RV engulfed in flames with no extensions and no exposures in danger.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and requested the Maryland State Fire Marshal to respond to investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Photos courtesy of County EMS Chief Mitch Lewis, Jr., and the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

Three chickens perished as a result of the fire. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 44-550-6835

