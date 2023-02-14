Police Investigating 17-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Landover Hills

The Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances of a fatal shooting early Saturday in Landover Hills. The victim is 17-year-old Daiwo Flomo of Riverdale. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On February 11, 2023, at approximately 12:40 am, officers responded to the 7200 block of Parkwood Street.

Officers located the victim inside of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0008579.