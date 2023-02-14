St. Mary’s County Health Department Request for Proposals: Thrive by Three Program

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is issuing this request for proposals to procure a community-based provider of Behavioral Health Services for clients enrolled in the Thrive by Three Program.

The Awardee will provide behavioral health services utilizing a grant award not to exceed $13,400 to cover the out of pocket expenses for up to 6 sessions per client.

The services are projected to begin on or about March 17, 2023, and end on June 30, 2023.

The contractor selected for this contract must:

Be a licensed professional with prescriptive authority in St. Mary’s County

Be able to provide comprehensive behavioral health assessment and counseling services for pregnant and/or postpartum residents that otherwise do not have access to healthcare

Hold malpractice insurance

Provide consent to treatment, client tights and responsibilities, and HIPAA compliance documents

Be current and in compliance with applicable tax filings and licensing requirements of St. Mary’s County, and shall be registered and in “Good Standing” with the Maryland State Department of Assessment and Taxation

Designate one person to be the liaison with SMCHD Thrive by Three Program to provide information for grant reporting and evaluating the services provided

Commit to meeting with the SMCHD Thrive by Three Program on a monthly schedule from the date of the grant award to provide updates on project progress

Utilize a sliding fee schedule

The Awardee shall enter into a service contract with SMCHD

The deadline for submission of proposals is March 13, 2023. For more information, or to submit a proposal for this request, please visit smchd.org/rfp