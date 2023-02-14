FPCON CHARLIE UPDATE: All Gates Open at Pax River, Zoned Evacuation in Effect

Pax River recommends personnel perform an orderly evacuation of base by zone as part of the CS/SC 23 exercise to mitigate traffic delays per the directions below:

ZONE 1 (YELLOW): Leave via Gate 1 effective 3:25 p.m., FEB. 14

ZONE 2 (GREEN): Leave via Gate 2 effective 3:25 p.m., FEB. 14

ZONE 3 (RED): Leave via Gate 3 effective 3:45 p.m., FEB. 14

ZONE 4 (BLUE): Leave via Gate 3 effective 3:25 p.m., FEB. 14

Pax River’s Gate 1 remains open to inbound/outbound traffic, Gates 2 and 3 have reopened for outbound traffic only as Pax River remains in FPCON Charlie.

The intersection of Cedar Point and Taxiway Alpha remains closed until further notice.

While this is part of the exercise and there is no threat to the public, the intersection closure and gate traffic flow are a real-world event.

