Patrol Officers Recover Drugs and Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop, Arrest Oxon Hill Pair

On Monday, February 13 at 2:50 p.m., officers were conducting a traffic assignment from the Maryland Highway Safety Office Distracted Driving Grant when they initiated a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive and Barrington Drive.

Upon approaching the car, the officer observed drug paraphernalia and detected the odor of marijuana.

Further investigation led to the recovery of a large bag of suspected marijuana and a loaded polymer “ghost” gun –meaning the gun did not have a serial number – inside the vehicle.

The occupants, Jalen Sincere William Hayes, 22, and Renia Janice Batista, 21, both from Oxon Hill, were arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle and other related charges.

On February 14, a judge released Hayes and Batista from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance.

