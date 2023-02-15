Lisa Nicole Sams, 39, of Brandywine, MD, unexpectedly passed away on February 6, 2023.

Lisa leaves behind her husband, Steven Sams, and her children Hayley Golden, Hunter Golden, Amelia Sams, and Anderson Sams. She also leaves her granddaughter Harper Rose Austin, her parents Paul Stallings and Cynthia White, her stepfather Timothy White and her sister Jill Melton.

Lisa’s greatest joy was found in spending time with her family. She also enjoyed the warm weather and spending time outdoors by the pool or at the beach. Dancing was another one of her favorite past times, as she could make any location her dance floor. She was vivacious and full of life. She was a bright, shining light in this world, and she spread her light and love over everyone she met. She had the most contagious laugh and gave the best hugs and knew how to make everyone around her feel important and special. Most of all, she was the best momma. She spoiled her kids and made sure they knew just how much she loved them. She was a beautiful person inside and out and will be deeply missed.

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

