UPDATE: Detectives in Charles County Seeking Additional Information About Registered Sex Offender

UPDATE: 2/17/2023: Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating Bunn in connection with reports of unusual activity after a witness learned Bunn is a registered sex offender and has approached several women’s homes in his neighborhood.

According to publicly available information, Bunn is currently on probation stemming from two sexual assaults that occurred in 2002 in Virginia.

In those cases, Bunn approached women’s homes, struck up conversations and later broke into the homes where he sexually assaulted the women. Bunn pleaded guilty in those cases and was sentenced to 20 years.

Investigators are asking anyone who has additional information about Bunn to contact Detective Garner #559 with the CCSO at 301-609-6488 or Detective Roys with the LPPD at 301-934-1500 ext: 2649. Bunn is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

For information about the Maryland Sex Offender Registry, please click on this link: Maryland Sex Offender Registry. Please note that names will not appear if the person is currently incarcerated.



On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, PFC R. Tippett of the La Plata Police Department took a report of suspicious activity that occurred at the La Plata Target and continued to a residence in La Plata.

Upon speaking with a juvenile victim, it was learned that at approximately 6:22 p.m., the victim entered the La Plata Target store, and while shopping, she observed a white male with blonde hair wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans, to be following her around the store for the duration of her shopping.

The victim left the store and drove to her residence in La Plata, and began unloading groceries and taking them inside her house, as she returned outside to her vehicle for more groceries she observed the same man that was following her around target to be leaning inside her passenger side car door to and going through personal documents.

The victim advised that she confronted the man who then fled the scene in an unknown model pickup truck.

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, detectives assumed investigative responsibility for this incident and they obtained surveillance footage from the La Plata Target store and from the victims neighbor.

Upon reviewing the video footage from both locations, the same subject as described above was observed to be blatantly following the victim around the Target store and was seen leaving the store approximately 10 minutes prior to victim, at which time he was seen entering the driver’s seat of a new style dark colored Chevy Pickup truck, and moving his truck to a position where he is able to see the victims vehicle. Video showed that when the victim left in her vehicle, the suspect began following her car out of the parking.

Video footage from a neighbor showed the same suspect walk to the victims vehicle and open the closed passenger’s side door, he then leaned half of his body in the vehicle and appeared to be rummaging through items in the vehicle.

Shortly after the subject entered the vehicle, the victim came out of her residence and walked towards her car where she then briefly confronted him, while yelling for her father to respond outside, at which time the subject fled the scene in his pickup truck.

In an attempt to identify the suspect, police used the video footage and a bulletin was created and disseminated, as well as posting photos on social media.

Several responses were received to both the bulletin and the Facebook posts. The suspect was identified as Edward Jackson Bunn, age 49 of Port Tobacco. It is to be noted that Bunn is a known level III sex offender and was charged and convicted of a violent sex offense involving a firearm through the Arlington County, VA courts, which carried a sentence of 20 years.

A search of MVA records, as well as the sex offender registry, both confirm that Bunn is the owner of a blue in color 2022 Chevy Pickup truck, consistent with what was observed through Target surveillance footage and detailed from the victim statement.

Due to the above known previous offenses, as well as the victim being a juvenile female and the true motive of Bunn following her home being unknown, investigators believes Bunn to be a danger to the victim, and the public and requested a warrant be issued for Rogue and Vagabond.

Bunn was arrested on February 12, 2023, and is being held on a no bond status.

It should be noted, the incident in La Plata occurred on February 8, 2023, exactly 20 years after the rape on Bunn’s second victim in Virginia on February 8, 2002.



Edward Jackson Bunn at age 29 was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Ney for breaking into the homes of two Virginia women and sexually assaulting them at gunpoint.

Charging documents stated in 2002, Bunn entered the victims homes uninvited, bound the women with duct tape and then photographed them in compromising positions and forced them to perform sexual acts.

The first incident occurred January 3, 2002, around 12:30 a.m., the victim discovered a masked man with a black bag and a gun was inside her residence. The victim stated she begged him not to hurt her, Bunn forced her to take off her clothes, covered her eyes and mouth with duct tape and made her pose in lingerie while he photographed her, he then forced her to perform a sexual act.

The second incident, one month later on February 8, 2002, the victim answered her doorbell to find Bunn outside stating he wanted to contact her husband. She took his phone number and after she closed the door, he came inside the residence with a gun.

Victim 2 stated the suspect bound her hands and legs with duct tape and plastic ties, covered her eyes and mouth with duct tape and proceeded to take over 20 photos of the victim and left the residence. The victim was able to loosen her restraints and dialed 911 with her chin.

During sentencing, it was noted Bunn’s DNA matched samples found on the second victim. Search and seizure warrants of his home and vehicle yielded cameras, film, photos, sunglasses, duct tape, cable ties, three black bags, a black mask, sexual devices and wire cutters.

During court testimony, one victim testified against Bunn stating “It’s affected my life in many different ways, more emotionally than anything. It’s difficult for me to be alone, especially at night. I still don’t feel secure.. The victim said while Crying “Even if I lock my door, I’m afraid someone’s going to get in.”

For each incident Bunn received 10 years in prison, five years probation upon release and mandatory sex-offender counseling and to register as a sex-offender.







