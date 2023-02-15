State Police Arrest St. Mary’s County Man For Attempted Murder In Lexington Park

Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region arrested a St. Mary’s County man in connection with an attempted murder that occurred yesterday morning in Lexington Park.

John Otha Dickens Jr., 33, of St. Mary’s County. Dickens is charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, and first- and second-degree assault. Dickens is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center waiting to be seen by a court commissioner.

The victim is not being identified at this time. She is currently receiving medical treatment at an area hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

The preliminary investigation indicates Dickens was at the victim’s residence shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023. The victim’s residence is located in the Fleets Way area of Lexington Park, Maryland.

After receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting an altercation at the Lexington Park residence, police responded to the scene. Upon their arrival, troopers and EMS personnel located the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds to her neck. EMS responders rendered aid on the scene and transported her by medevac to an area hospital.

Dickens has an outstanding arrest warrant for similar violent offenses in the area and was identified as the suspect in area surveillance footage. Police subsequently began an intense search of the area. Search efforts were conducted throughout the night and into today.

Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division troopers located Dickens shortly before 4:00 p.m. today. He was arrested without incident at a residence on Windsor Drive in Lexington Park.

Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region responded to the scene. Assistance was provided by deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed events related to this incident to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 or [email protected].

The investigation continues..



On October 21, 2013 detectives with the St. Mary’s County Criminal Investigations Division responded to a residence on Bristol Ave. in Lexington Park, Md. for an officer involved shooting.

During the subsequent investigation detectives learned John Otha Dickens, Jr. had assaulted the victim on October 20, 2013 and had been arrested by Maryland State Police, charged with Assault 2nd Degree and incarcerated in the Detention Center.

Dickens, Jr. was later released by a District Court Commissioner on a $7,500 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

On October 21, 2013, at 6:30 AM, Dickens, Jr. returned to the residence and again assaulted the victim with a knife, threatened her with a gun and assaulted a 5 year old child with a knife causing a laceration to the child.

Responding deputies entered the residence and heard a female screaming from an upstairs bedroom.

Contact was made with Dickens, Jr. who refused deputies orders to cease his assault on the victim and was shot by a deputy.

Dickens, Jr. was transported to Prince Georges Hospital Center where he was treated for his wounds and later released.

Upon his release Dickens, Jr. was charged with 3 counts of Assault 1st Degree, 3 counts of Assault 2nd Degree and incarcerated in the detention where he again appeared before a District Court Commissioner. Dickens was again released on a $5,000 bond pending further action by the courts.

