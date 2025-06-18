UPDATE: Man Sentenced to 58 Years in Prison for Attempted Murder, Multiple Domestic Violence Offenses

UPDATE 6/18/2025: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that John Otha Dickens, Jr., 35, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was sentenced to LIFE in prison with 58 years of active incarceration for several domestic violence incidents.

On November 21, 2024, a St. Mary’s County jury convicted Dickens of attempted first-degree murder for viciously attacking his prior intimate partner. Dickens slashed the victim’s neck with a knife, causing devastating, life-threatening injuries that required immediate emergency medical treatment.

Most troubling, Dickens was out pending sentencing for other assaults against the same victim stemming from 2021 when he committed this subsequent offense in February 2023.

At the sentencing hearing, the State requested the maximum sentence of LIFE in prison. The Court imposed the following sentence:

Attempted first-degree murder:LIFE in prison, with 40 years active incarceration, consecutive;

Second-degree assault: 8 years active incarceration, consecutive;

Second-degree assault: 10 years in prison with 5 years active incarceration, consecutive; and

Third-degree burglary: 10 years in prison with 5 years active incarceration, consecutive.

Dickens received a total sentence of LIFE in prison, with 58 years of active incarceration.

“Dickens had a lengthy history of violence against women as a domestic violence offender. This sentence demonstrates our office’s commitment to stopping intimate partner violence in our County,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “With this sentence, I hope our survivor can find some solace knowing that her abuser will no longer be able to harm her or her family.”

Corporal Christopher DiToto and Trooper First Class Michael Posch of the Maryland State Police and Detective Kortnie Marsch and Deputy Bianca Salas of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were the lead investigators.

The sentencing hearing was presented by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Alena Mosier on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.



State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a St. Mary’s County jury convicted John Otha Dickens Jr., 35, of Lexington Park, of attempted first-degree murder stemming from a brutal stabbing incident that occurred on February 13, 2023.

“This verdict reflects the courage of a domestic violence survivor and the dedication of everyone who worked to secure justice for her and her family,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “Domestic violence is a profound betrayal of trust, and today’s outcome ensures the Defendant is held fully accountable for his actions.”

Dickens faces a maximum penalty of LIFE in prison. The Defendant will be held without bond pending a sentencing hearing.

Corporal Christopher Ditoto of the Criminal Enforcement Division Southern Region and Trooper First Class Michael Posch of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack were the lead investigators.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.

2/14/2023: Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region arrested a St. Mary’s County man in connection with an attempted murder that occurred yesterday morning in Lexington Park.

John Otha Dickens Jr., 33, of St. Mary’s County. Dickens is charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, and first- and second-degree assault. Dickens is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center waiting to be seen by a court commissioner.

The victim is not being identified at this time. She is currently receiving medical treatment at an area hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

The preliminary investigation indicates Dickens was at the victim’s residence shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023. The victim’s residence is located in the Fleets Way area of Lexington Park, Maryland.

After receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting an altercation at the Lexington Park residence, police responded to the scene. Upon their arrival, troopers and EMS personnel located the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds to her neck. EMS responders rendered aid on the scene and transported her by medevac to an area hospital.

Dickens has an outstanding arrest warrant for similar violent offenses in the area and was identified as the suspect in area surveillance footage. Police subsequently began an intense search of the area. Search efforts were conducted throughout the night and into today.

Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division troopers located Dickens shortly before 4:00 p.m. today. He was arrested without incident at a residence on Windsor Drive in Lexington Park.

Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region responded to the scene. Assistance was provided by deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed events related to this incident to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 or [email protected].

The investigation continues..



On October 21, 2013 detectives with the St. Mary’s County Criminal Investigations Division responded to a residence on Bristol Ave. in Lexington Park, Md. for an officer involved shooting.

During the subsequent investigation detectives learned John Otha Dickens, Jr. had assaulted the victim on October 20, 2013 and had been arrested by Maryland State Police, charged with Assault 2nd Degree and incarcerated in the Detention Center.

Dickens, Jr. was later released by a District Court Commissioner on a $7,500 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

On October 21, 2013, at 6:30 AM, Dickens, Jr. returned to the residence and again assaulted the victim with a knife, threatened her with a gun and assaulted a 5 year old child with a knife causing a laceration to the child.

Responding deputies entered the residence and heard a female screaming from an upstairs bedroom.

Contact was made with Dickens, Jr. who refused deputies orders to cease his assault on the victim and was shot by a deputy.

Dickens, Jr. was transported to Prince Georges Hospital Center where he was treated for his wounds and later released.

Upon his release Dickens, Jr. was charged with 3 counts of Assault 1st Degree, 3 counts of Assault 2nd Degree and incarcerated in the detention where he again appeared before a District Court Commissioner. Dickens was again released on a $5,000 bond pending further action by the courts.

