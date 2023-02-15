Charles Burroughs Raley of Mechanicsville, MD passed away, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Charlotte Hall, MD. He was 75 years old. Mr. Raley was born June 30, 1947, in Leonardtown, MD to the late John Jackson Raley, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Burroughs Raley.

Mr. Raley, also known as “Charlie” or “Chuck,” worked from the time he was a youngster. During his career, he worked as an Ironworker for 22 years around the Washington D.C. Metro area as a member of Ironworkers’ Local No. 5. He served as a shop steward and was elected to the Executive Board Committee of the national Ironworkers Union, traveling around the country to conferences to serve the union until his retirement in 2009. Some of the most notable buildings he worked on included National Harbor, Nationals Park, Washington Convention Center, Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum at Dulles Airport, and Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Previously, he trained to be a professional welder and joined the Boilermakers Union, working for PEPCO on various local power plants. From 1975 to 1982, Charlie lived in Grand Junction, Colorado, working as a Boilermaker, helping build power plants in Western states along the Rockies. Prior to becoming a Boilermaker, he worked as an Installer for the local C&P Telephone Company in Southern Maryland after completing his military service in 1969.

Charlie grew up in the village of Mechanicsville with his parents, two brothers, and four sisters. His brother, John, or “Johnny” was a year older, and together they participated in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, the Mechanicsville “Orioles” Little League Team, and as Junior Firemen in the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. Johnny, Charlie, and younger brother Ray, also known as “Larry,” all worked on the farms of Burroughs family members in the summertime, cutting and hanging tobacco. Charlie was hired to work on his aunt and uncle’s farm (Martha and Edward Dyson) during summers in high school, staying over at their home with their son, Michael. Charlie recalled how there was “lots of ‘backwoods’ kind of humor” learned from working on farms. “Johnny, Charlie, Larry,” as their father, Jackson, would often call to them, also took turns working with Jackson, a building contractor, as helpers or carpenters on construction projects.

Charlie graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1965 and was voted most likely to succeed. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966. He was an Expert Marksman and trained to become a member of the U.S. Army Signal Corps. His first deployment overseas was to Germany in Bavaria. In 1967, he was deployed over to the war in Vietnam, stationed in the coastal city of Nha Trang for one year. While in Vietnam, he was able to visit Thailand and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on “R&R,” a Rest and Relaxation break provided to those in Vietnam by the military. It was during his time in the Army that he received the nickname, “Chuck.” He returned stateside in 1968 and served out his enlistment at Fort Lewis, Washington, with part-time duty as a member of the U.S. Army Honor Guard for the burial of soldiers coming home to the region. He received an Honorable Discharge with the rank of Sergeant in 1969.

He was a resident of Mechanicsville until last summer when he moved to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

Charlie was a lifelong learner and loved reading, especially history, and biographies. He was deeply knowledgeable of U.S. History, and Native American tribal cultures. He also enjoyed listening to a wide range of music, from the Rock and Roll he grew up on, to Blues, Country/Bluegrass, American Roots, and Classical music.

Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating with his brother, John. When he lived out West, he learned to hunt for big game. He enjoyed watching professional sports, especially football, and attending dances with his sweetheart, Joanne, at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge.

After retirement, he was able to travel in 2013 to visit the Grand Canyon, riding a mule train to explore it, and the Hoover Dam. Johnny and Charlie were especially known to enjoy lively discussions about current events and public affairs. Charlie was a great wit and a unique sense of humor, often displayed through his stories using colloquial expressions and mimicry. Charlie loved being with his extended family during visits, family reunions, and celebrations, often preparing special seafood to share. He loved them all, and they will all miss him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Jackson Raley, Jr.

He is survived by his sisters, Esther R. Redman of Annapolis, Betsy R. Norris of Towson, Mollie Raley-Hall of Dover, DE, Jackie Raley-King (Steve) of Lusby, and brother, Ray Raley (Kathie) of Mechanicsville. In addition, he is survived by three nieces, five nephews, five great-nephews, and seven great-nieces. He is also survived by the love of his life, whom he called his soulmate, Joanne Austin Klear of Compton.

A Celebration of Life service will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, https://www.charhall.org/content/donations/.