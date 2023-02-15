Gary William Thomas Sr., 78, of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was born on July 21,1944 to Vivian T. Lotter in Bryn Mawr, PA. Gary proudly served in the United States Navy from 1964 to 1974. This included time spent in the Vietnam war flying as a radio man aboard a P2 Neptune aircraft. Following his military service, he transitioned to the private sector to support the P3 Orion anti-submarine warfare platform. In 1994 he ventured out on his own to create an independent consulting company joining forces with Eagle Systems, Inc. He retired in January 2014. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas where he participated twice in the World Series of Poker. Even though he loved the game of poker, he mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, watching Westerns and rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Veterans of Foreign War (VFW), and the American Legion. Lastly, he loved his 1988 red corvette and was even a member of the Southern Maryland Corvette Club.

Gary is survived by his loving wife Jeannie and his children, Gary Thomas (Kathryn) of California, MD and Patricia Norris (David) of NC, and his nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. at 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens at 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers you can send donations to the following organizations: Hospice of Southern Maryland, the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Dementia Society of America.

