John “Johnny” Joseph Burch Sr., 55, of Mechanicsville, MD passed on February 7, 2023, after a brief illness.

Johnny was born on September 19, 1967, in LaPlata, MD to Ralph (Clem) and Joanne Burch of Mechanicsville, MD. He graduated from Chopticon High School in 1985.

In 1993, Johnny met his wife, Candall, on a blind date. They went on to get married on November 15, 1997. They had two sons, John Joseph Burch Jr. (Aliyah) and Christian Matthew Burch, both of Mechanicsville, MD. Johnny and Candall recently celebrated 25 years of marriage with a trip to Gatlinburg, TN. Johnny and his family enjoyed traveling together to various places, including Las Vegas, NV, Myrtle Beach, SC, and San Antonio, TX to visit with Candall’s family.

As a child, Johnny played baseball and football. As he got older and had sons of his own, he became the proud father on the sidelines.

In his free time, Johnny enjoyed cheering on all Washington sports teams, but especially the Commanders. He often attended games with his family. Other hobbies included collecting Hot Wheels, Funko Pops, and Music Memorabilia. His love of music followed him throughout his life and he attended many concerts over the years with his wife, Candall. Some of his favorites included Metallica, Mötley Crüe, Kiss, and Bon Jovi. Johnny was skilled in both car and home repairs. He was always willing to help family and friends with projects. His helping hand was always accompanied by his dry sense of humor and witty banter.

Johnny was a professional truck driver by trade with his most recent position being held at Burch Oil Company.

He is survived by his loving wife Candall Burch, parents Ralph (Clem) Burch Of Mechanicsville, MD, and Joanne Burch Of Mechanicsville, MD, sons John Burch, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD, and Christian Burch of Mechanicsville, MD, and sisters Audrey Hawkins (Bill) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Joanne Murphy of Mechanicsville, MD. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm officiated by Deacon Kyte at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38833 Chaptico Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

