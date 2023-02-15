Richard “Rich” Durward Hendrix, 58, of Mechanicsville MD, passed away suddenly on February 9th, 2023.

Rich was born on August 26th, 1964 to John and Agnes Hendrix in Montreal Canada. Shortly after being born, he and his family relocated to Staten Island New York. After a few years in New York, his family moved to Gloucester, VA where he lived for the remainder of his childhood. Once graduating high school, he moved to Virginia Beach, VA to attend college. Upon the news of finding out he was becoming a father, Rich moved to St. Mary’s County, MD where he resided for the remainder of his life.

Most of Rich’s career was spent as Service Manager/Director for various local Ford dealerships. He was a mentor for those who worked alongside him and developed many close friendships with his colleagues. He had a true passion and wealth of knowledge for all things Ford related. His customer service and work ethic were unmatched.

In his free time, Rich enjoyed watching his Yankees and Chargers play on the big screen. He was a lover of the beach and all things involving his daughter Jade. For fun, he would visit MGM and other casinos to play his lucky roulette numbers.

Rich was predeceased by his mother Agnes Hendrix. He was survived by his daughter Jade Hendrix, father John Hendrix (Charlene), his older brother John Hendrix (Bernadette), younger brother Douglas Hendrix (Arva), nephews John and Matthew Hendrix, and niece Lindsay Baxter (Cameron).

The Family will receive friends on Friday, February 17th, 2023 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm for a celebration of Rich’s life at Brinsfield Funeral Home located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. After the celebration of life, there will be a reception held starting at 6:00 pm at Belmont Farms located at 24079 Budds Creek Road, Clements, MD 20624.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Charles County Police Department or Charles County Rescue Squad.

