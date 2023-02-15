Helen Gertrude Norris, 89, of Hollywood, MD passed away on February 9, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with her loving family at her side.

She was born on November 26, 1933 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Joseph George Clarke and Helen Marie Clarke. Gertrude was the loving wife to Robert (Bobby) Norris Sr., whom she married at St. John’s Francis Regis Church on December 27, 1952. Together they celebrated over 53 wonderful years of marriage until his passing on September 30, 2006.

Gertrude was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved flowers, gardening, bird watching, sewing and quilting. Christmas was her favorite Holiday she loved to decorate inside and outside and spending time with family. She was a housewife who worked hard raising six kids, plus cooking meals and working in the fields. Gertrude loved saying the rosary and watching EWTN morning, noon, and evening mass, seven days a week. She attended St. John’s Church when possible. She graduated from St. John’s Catholic School in Hollywood, MD. She was a devoted and loving mother of six children and grandmother to many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gertrude is survived by her children: Mary Helen Norris-Goddard (Paul), Rose Marie Miller, Patricia Ann Norris, and Sarah Jean Norris (Paul), and daughter in-law Debbie Norris; Sisters: Mary Alwilda Wathen, Catherine Mae Clarke; grandchildren: Lisa Ledman (Chris), Kelly Steckowski (Kevin), Melissa Norris Quade, (J.B.), Robert (Robbie) Norris, III, Brian Norris, Brandon Norris, (Jessica), Amy Haskin, Ashleigh Norris; great grandchildren: Tyler Ledman, Shawn Thompson, Kerri Thompson, Devin Ledman, Tyra Ledman, Kyle Dean, Jason Dean, Wyatt Norris, Presley Norris, step-great grandchildren: Harleigh Steckowski, Lukas Steckowski, Jojo Quade, and Tayman Quade; and extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Robert (Bobby), she was also preceded in death by her sons, Manning Joseph Norris and Robert Bernard Norris, Jr. and her siblings: Sister Caroline Marie Clarke, John Romanus Clarke, George Francis Clarke, Edward James Clarke and Richard Benedict Clarke.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service by Deacon Ammon Ripple at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Ryan Braam on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Robbie Norris, Brian Norris, Shawn Thompson, Brandon Norris, Doc Dillow, Glenn Norris, and Kevin Steckowski. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be grand children and great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.