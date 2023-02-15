Gloria Yvonne Manuel Schuh, 82 of Solomons, MD, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away on February 9, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones by her side. She

was born on October 30, 1940 in Washington, DC to Charles and Mavis Milburn. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fulton (Bill) Manuel, her husband Gerald Schuh, her sister Marjorie Scheel and her brother in-law Frederick Grant Scheel.

Gloria was a loving mother, survived by her son Terrence Manuel (Barbara) of Mechanicsville, MD, her son Daryl Manuel (Sue) of Solomon's MD, and daughter Ashley Manuel Taggart of

Williamsburg, VA, her grandsons Ben Manuel, Bryce Manuel and Will Manuel and her granddaughters Josie Manuel and Evie Taggart. She is also survived by her nieces (like sisters) Priscilla Jane Scheel Rollins, Marjorie Judith Scheel Moore and Donna Joan Scheel Lauritson.

Gloria grew up in Washington, DC where she graduated from Anacostia High-School in 1958.

She then worked for an insurance company in DC. Early on she moved to Solomon's in 1974

where she lived for 49 years, until present day. Once she had her children, she was a homemaker,

caring for her children for years. She also helped her husband, Bill, with the family mechanical

business. Later in life she enjoyed working at El Paso Marine in Lusby, MD, until their closure.

She went on to work with her good friend, Richard Fisher, at Lighthouse Properties and

Lighthouse Restaurant. Afterwards she worked as an office manager/secretary at Calvert Marina

until she retired. Gloria enjoyed being outside and loved spending time on the water in her

younger years, where she absolutely loved being at the family home in Piney Point where she

spent her summers boating, swimming, and fishing with her father in her youth. In her adult

years she cooked many delicious meals, and was an avid gardener, enjoying as she lovingly

tended to her flower garden and plants. She was also an avid reader and always had a good book

lying nearby or on her kindle. Her family was always her passion, however, and she enjoyed

family gatherings and just being with them more than anything else. She was loved by everyone

she knew.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with

a Memorial Service conducted by Pastor Steve Fehrman following at 2:00 p.m. at Southern

Calvert Baptist Church, Lusby, MD.

