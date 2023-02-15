Loaded Dump Truck Overturns in Waldorf

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at approximately 12:02 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Billingsley Road and Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a large vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large loaded dump truck on its side with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

Witnesses reported the operator of the vehicle was possibly unconscious when they arrived.

It is unknown if the male operator signed care refusal forms or was transported.

Charles County Volunteers, Department of Emergency Services, and HAZMAT crews responded to the scene to assist with the stopping fluid leaks, and offloading the remaining diesel fuel, oil, and other fluids from the truck.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Department of Emergency Services.

