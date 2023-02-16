Police Investigating Assault at Westlake High School

February 16, 2023

On February 14, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., administrators at Westlake High School were alerted of a fight in a classroom.

Staff responded to the classroom, but the suspects had fled.

A school resource officer was notified about the altercation on February 15 and initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, it was determined that three students entered a classroom to assault another student. After doing so, the three assailants fled the room and left school grounds.

The suspects have been identified and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office is being consulted regarding criminal charges.

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608. The investigation continues.

