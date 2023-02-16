17-Year-Old Meade High School Student Arrested with Loaded Handgun, Over 300 Grams of Marijuana

The Metropolitan Police Department contacted AACoPD officers in reference to an armed subject on the property of Meade High School.

The SRO assigned to Meade High School quickly identified the student via video and provided patrol officers with his common afterschool hangouts.

Officers canvassing the area located the 17-year-old suspect near Annapolis and Ridge Roads.

He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a loaded privately manufactured Polymer 80 9mm handgun and approximately 320 grams of suspected marijuana.

The suspect began to passively resist and had to be carried to the police vehicle. The suspect was charged accordingly.

Suspect identified as a 17-year-old, Male of Ft. Meade, Maryland.

