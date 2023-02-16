Police Recover Over 10 Grams of Marijuana from 16-Year-Old Westlake High School Student

On February 15 at 1:40 p.m., school administrators at Westlake High School recovered marijuana paraphernalia from two students outside of the school, but on school grounds.

Upon further investigation, administrators determined another student, age 16, was distributing marijuana on school grounds.

That student was located and found to be in possession of over 10 grams of marijuana.

A school resource officer is conducting an investigation and is consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding criminal charges. PFC Joffe is investigating.

