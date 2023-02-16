Police Recover Pepper Spray from General Smallwood Middle School Student

On February 15, 2023, at 10:40 a.m., school administrators at General Smallwood Middle School called a school resource officer for assistance with a disorderly student who was reported to be in possession of pepper spray.

After the situation was deescalated and upon further investigation, administrators recovered pepper spray from the student. The student did not display the spray or threaten anyone.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about bringing inappropriate items to school and the consequences of such actions to include possible criminal charges and or disciplinary actions through the CCPS.

In accordance with Maryland law, due to the student’s age, they cannot be charged in this case; however, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was notified of the incident as a matter of recordation and to provide services if needed.