Man in Stolen Hyundai Arrested and Found with Loaded Gun

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team arrested a man who was in possession of a stolen Hyundai in Suitland. The suspect is 27-year-old Brandon Handy of Suitland.

On February 14, 2023, at approximately 11:30 am, WAVE members observed a Hyundai that had been reported stolen in the county on February 4, 2023.

Officers stopped the car in the area of Silver Hill Road and Suitland Road. Handy, the only occupant, was taken into custody. A loaded gun was recovered in his waistband.

Handy faces multiple charges to include theft, unlawful taking of a vehicle and several handgun related charges. He was transported to the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information on regarding this case, they are urged to contact WAVE detectives at 301-516-3788. Please refer to case 23-0007212.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

