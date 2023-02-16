Free Reiki Sessions Now Offered at St. Mary’s County Health Hub

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is partnering with Divine Dimensions to offer Reiki sessions at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Reiki sessions will be offered, free of charge, to the community by appointment only.

Reiki is a complementary health approach that reduces stress and promotes relaxation through a gentle, non-invasive technique. Reiki practitioners place their hands lightly on or just above their patient, with the goal of directing energy to alleviate tension and help facilitate healing. Reiki can complement other forms of medical and therapeutic treatments.



Divine Dimensions is offering Reiki sessions at the Health Hub on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. St. Mary’s County residents can schedule an appointment by contacting the St. Mary’s County Health Hub at 301-904-8949.

“Receiving a Reiki treatment can invoke a powerful relaxation response, which science has proven can improve an individual’s mood and overall quality of life,” said Theresa Tinsley, Certified Reiki Master Teacher, Spiritual Advisor, founder of Divine Dimensions. “Divine Dimensions is honored to partner with St Mary’s County Health Hub in being the first program of its kind to bring the wonderful modality that is Reiki to and for the benefit of our local community.”

“For some people, complementary health strategies like Reiki can help reduce feelings of stress, anxiety, or pain,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “As we work to promote wellness and mental health, we appreciate Divine Dimensions for offering this service to St. Mary’s County residents for free at the Health Hub.””