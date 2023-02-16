Woman Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Flips Multiple Times in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, at approximately 12:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and North Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with vehicle on fire with entrapment.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 pre-launched to land at the Oakville Elementary School. St. Mary’s County Board of Education was made aware of situation.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with one occupant severely trapped.

Volunteer Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hollywood VFD extricated the victim in approximately 15 minutes.

Witnesses reported the vehicle flipped multiple times and a child was reported to possibly be in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Crews searched the nearby wood line, under the vehicle and surrounding area and found no other victims.

The adult female victim was flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision. Updates will be provided when they become available.

