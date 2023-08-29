UPDATE: St. Leonard Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Drug Distribution, Illegal Gun Possession

UPDATE 8/29/2023: On August 28, 2023, Michael Ian Harts, 31, of St. Leonard, received a sentence of 10 years incarceration, suspended to 3 years of active time, for illegal possession of a short-barreled rifle and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The sentence was imposed by Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark W. Carmean.

Harts was arrested by Calvert County Sheriff’s deputies in February 2023, following a traffic stop. A court-authorized search warrant was executed at Harts’ residence which led to the discovery of the illegal weapon

Harts will be on 5 years of supervised probation upon his release from prison. Due to the nature of his conviction, he will be prohibited from possessing a firearm of any kind. If Harts is found to have violated any condition of probation, all or part of the unserved portion of his jail sentence may be reimposed.

The case was handled by special prosecutor John Stackhouse of the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.



On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), along with members of the CCSO Special Operation Team (SOT) executed a search and seizure warrant in the 6000 block of Hill Road in St. Leonard, as part of an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation.

The residence has been identified as being occupied and used as a CDS distribution location by Michael Ian Harts, age 30 and Cierra Lexy Munson, age 25, both of St. Leonard.

A search of Harts’ and Munson’s residence located a variety of controlled dangerous substances, a digital scale, a short barrel rifle, multiple pieces of military style equipment, and various packing/production materials.

Harts and Munson were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Munson was charged with CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, CDS: Distribution of Narcotics, CDS Possession: Not Cannabis.

Harts was charged with: CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, CDS: Distribution of Narcotics, CDS Possession: Not Cannabis; Illegal Possession of an Unregistered Rifle/Shotgun.

Munson was released on her own recognizance and Harts is being held on a no bond status.

