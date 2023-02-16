Brandywine Man Charged with Rape, Kidnapping and Carjacking After Meeting Victims on Dating App

Sexual Assault Unit detectives identified and charged a Brandywine man with rape, kidnapping, handgun offenses, armed robbery and multiple additional charges. He’s 26-year-old Rodney Richardson.

The Carjacking Interdiction Unit also charged him in connection with an armed carjacking in Brandywine earlier this month. In both cases, he met the victims on dating apps.

On February 12, 2023, detectives were notified of a sexual assault that occurred on February 10, 2023, in Brandywine.

The preliminary investigation revealed Richardson met the victim, an adult male, on a popular dating app. The two agreed to meet in Brandywine.

During that encounter, Richardson raped the victim at gunpoint. In addition, he drove the victim to the victim’s bank and forced him to take out money.



Through various investigative techniques, Richardson was identified and charged in connection with the rape.

In a separate case, the Carjacking Interdiction Unit identified and charged Richardson with an armed carjacking that occurred on February 2, 2023, in Brandywine.

The preliminary investigation revealed Richardson met the victim, an adult male, on a dating app. When they met in person, Richardson carjacked the victim at gunpoint.

After conducting a thorough investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was located and taken into custody on February 13, 2023. He remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no bond status. He has been charged with the following.

Carjacking

Armed Carjacking

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Robbery

Armed Robbery

Firearm use-Felony/Violent Crime

Theft $25,000 to Under $100,000

Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking

Reckless Endangerment

Unauthorized removal of motor vehicle

Handgun in Vehicle

Handgun on Person

Rogue and Vagabond

Theft less than $100

If anyone has information concerning Richardson, they are asked to please call Sexual Assault Unit detectives at 301-772-4908.

Richardson was charged with unauthorized removal of motor vehicle on 1/09/2023.,

