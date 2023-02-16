Washington D.C. Pair Arrested After Traffic Stop Yields Loaded Gun and Drugs

On February 15, 2023, at 1:52 a.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Route 301 and Gillespie Circle in Waldorf.

Upon approaching the car, the officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana.

Further investigation revealed multiple baggies containing marijuana weighing approximately 55 grams and a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

Jerome Kenneth Claiborne, 23 and Kermyra Desmonje Broadnax, 21, both from Washington, D.C., were arrested and charged with possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and other related charges.

On February 16, a judge released Claiborne and Broadnax from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. Officer Hopp is investigating.

