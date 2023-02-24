Cornhole Tournament, Silent Auction, and More to Benefit Southern Maryland Firefighter Steven King

Steven King is a volunteer firefighter with the Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad in St. Mary’s County, MD. Steven has been a volunteer for over 20 years with departments in Southern Maryland.

Steven has been diagnosed with Colon Cancer and is currently in the care of Hospice. Steven’s family is hosting this Cornhole Tournament to help offset the large medical bills that he has incurred.

The cornhole tournament will be on Saturday, February 25, 2023 starting at 1:00 p.m., at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 located at 46900 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

THIS IS AN INDOORS EVENT! Parking is in the rear of the firehouse and banquet hall.

We will have a silent auction which includes sports memorabilia, riding lawn mower, and more!

The cost is $30 per team or $15 for individuals. There will be pull tabs, a 50/50 raffle, T-Shirts for sale (as supplies last), fill the boot and Luck of the Draw.

For more information, please contact Curtis King at 240-216-0167 or [email protected]

