Stethem Educational Center School Resource Officer Investigating Suspected Overdose

On February 16, 2023, at 11:55 a.m., a 14-year-old student at Stethem Educational Center notified a school nurse that they were ill after consuming several edibles containing what they believed to be marijuana.

The student was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. As administrators and the school resource officer investigated further, they learned of another student who also consumed the edibles.

EMS responded and the student was transported by ambulance to a hospital as a precaution.

Through investigation the student distributing the edibles, age 13, was identified. The school resource officer has contacted the State’s Attorney’s Office related to criminal charges.

The student also faces possible disciplinary consequences from the CCPS.

Anyone with information about this case should contact PFC Ondrish at 301-609-3282 ext.0636. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about criminal activity at schools, may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS