Ervin Dotson, 89, of Waldorf, MD peacefully passed away on February 13, 2023 at home. He was predeceased by his parents, daughter Debbie and loving wife Annie. Ervin is survived by Robert Thurber and Eve Sullivan and their families.

All services are private.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD