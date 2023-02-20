Arthur Harvey Douglas, Jr., “Doug” 89, of Charlotte Hall, MD peacefully passed away on February 9, 2023, in LaPlata, MD. Doug was born on September 7, 1933, in Washington, DC, to the late Arthur Harvey Douglas and Gladys May Tawney Douglas.

Doug met Carolyn M. Latham in 1958 and were married on May 25, 1963, celebrating almost 60 years of marriage. Together they had two sons, David A. Douglas of Brandywine MD and Brian J. Douglas. Through his 89 years Doug never met a stranger. No matter where he went, he knew someone he met last week or 80 years ago.

In 1951 Doug joined the United States Army serving almost three years and was honorably discharged in 1953. Doug carried on with his love of service joining the Hillside Volunteer Fire Department in Hillside, Maryland where he became a lifelong member, later joining the Brandywine Volunteer Fire Department as an Associate Member. He worked as a painter for the Federal Government and retired after 26 years of service from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington D.C. In retirement, he enjoyed street rods/classic cars, restoring his 1969 Camaro creating an award winner, bringing home over 300 trophies and plaques. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Doug is survived by his loving and devoted wife Carolyn and his son, David (John Fisher), brother, Richard of Temple Hills, MD, sister Linda Mills of Longs, SC and 2 great-grandchildren, Kameron and Karlie Douglas and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Brian J. Douglas, his brother, Ray Douglas, sisters Gloria Blackwood and Ina Wells and grandson, Brian J. Douglas II.

The family will receive family and friends for Visitation on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm with Fireman’s Prayers officiated by Sandy Lutz, Chaplain for the Volunteer Fire Service of Prince Georges County at 7:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. There will be another Visitation on Wednesday, March 8th from 11:00am-12:00pm followed by a Service of Remembrance with Father Robert Golas officiating, also held at the funeral home. Interment with full Military Honors will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In Doug’s memory please consider a donation to: University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation, 3 South, PO Box 1701, LaPlata, MD 20646 or online https://www.crmcfoundation.org/our-mission.cfm (Click on “Donate Now” and include “In Memory of Arthur Douglas Jr.”

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.