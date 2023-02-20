Joseph Robert Tippett, Sr. (Robert)

May 10, 1950 – February 13, 2023

Robert Tippett of Lexington Park, MD passed away in Baltimore, MD on February 13, 2023, with loved ones by his side. He was 72 years old. Robert was born in Croom, MD to Samuel and Catherine Tippett. He grew up in Upper Marlboro, MD.

Robert is survived by his wife Patricia Marie Tippett of Lexington Park, MD, daughter Karen Offer of Lexington Park, MD, son Joseph Tippett, Jr. (Julie) of Lexington Park, MD, daughter Patricia Butler of Pensacola, FL, and stepson Richard Scruggs (Sylvia) of Tucson, AZ. Robert was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Robert is also survived by his brother Bernard Tippett (Christine) of Brandywine, MD, sister Joan Dodson of Brandywine, MD, sister Doris Nisewaner of Upper Marlboro, MD, sister Christine Sanders (Butch) of Waldorf, MD, sister Barbara Magill (John) of Charlotte Hall, MD, and brother James Tippett (Betty) of Upper Marlboro, MD. He is also survived by his aunts Thelma Brady, Betty Milton, and uncles Raymond Kidwell and Gene Kidwell, along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Samuel Joseph Tippett and Catherine Louis Tippett of Upper Marlboro, MD, son David Tippett of Upper Marlboro, MD, daughter Brenda Tippett of Lexington Park, MD, sister Shirley Tippett of Croom, MD, brother Ronald Tippett of Upper Marlboro, MD, and brother-in-law Calvin Dodson of Jacksonville, FL.

Robert worked as a farmer, painter, and carpenter. In his younger days he enjoyed drinking, fishing, and hunting. He always enjoyed traveling, gambling, dancing, playing bingo, and spending time with family and friends. Although he loved all his grandchildren and great grandchildren, he held a very special place in his heart for his granddaughter Tina Tippett and her children. Throughout his final years, he spent much of his time hanging out watching westerns and wrestling with his little buddy Ty’ion.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at St. Clements Crossing Clubhouse at noon.