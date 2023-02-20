Joyce Ann Shook, 79, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on February 13, 2023 surrounded by her loving family in Callaway, MD. Born on February 18, 1943 in Wayside, MD, she was the daughter of the late Maude E. Pilkerton and William F. Pilkerton. Joyce was the loving wife of the late James E. Shook, whom she married on January 23, 1965 at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, Chaptico, MD, and who preceded her in death on November 18, 2006. Joyce is survived by her children James R. Shook (and his fiancé, Paula Ching) of Hollywood, MD, Sandra A. Radcliff (Gregory) of LaPlata, MD, , her siblings Lawrence Pilkerton (Kit) of Leonardtown, MD, Anthony PIlkerton of Avenue, MD, Don Pilkerton (Gloria Jean) of Avenue, MD, Mary Farr (Mike) of Mechanicsville, MD, Jay Pilkerton (Virginia) of Hollywood, MD, and Stanley Pilkerton (Tina) of King George, VA, as well as her grandchildren Candace Pruett (David) of Mt. Airy, MD and Amanda Joslin (Ty) of Elkridge, MD, and great-granddaughter Kylie Ann Pruett. She was preceded in death by her siblings Peggy Redman, William Pilkerton, and Leonard Pilkerton.

Joyce was born and raised in Southern Maryland and graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1962. She moved to Washington, DC in 1965, living there with her husband and family until they moved back home to Mechanicsville, MD in 1974. She was a homemaker and loved listening to country music and going to dances, along with traveling and spending time with her family.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, Chaptico, MD, with Father Chip Luckett officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Lawrence Pilkerton, Anthony Pilkerton, Don Pilkerton, Jay Pilkerton, Stanley Pilkerton, and Mike Farr.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s or the Mechanicsville Vol. Rescue Squad.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.