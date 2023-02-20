Greenbelt Police Department Officer Suspended Following Charges for Prostitution

The Greenbelt Police Department was notified by the Prince George’s County Police Department that Greenbelt Police Officer Albert Murray, age 26, was issued a criminal summons on February 16, 2023, for the violation of Maryland prostitution laws.

Per department policy, he has been placed on administrative leave, and his police powers have been suspended pending the criminal case. The Greenbelt Police Department is also conducting a separate internal affairs investigation.

“The Greenbelt Police Department is committed to transparency at all levels and will continue to cooperate with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s investigation,” said Chief Richard Bowers, “These actions are not reflective of the men and women of the Greenbelt Police Department and do not reflect our standards.”

The Greenbelt Police Department hired Officer Murray on January 6, 2020.