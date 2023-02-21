Coach Alton McCoy Receives The George Stewart Coaches Award

This annual award, in memory of George Stewart, who worked with St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks youth basketball for many years, was presented to Coach Alton McCoy during the Select Middle School basketball games at Chopticon High School on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The award represents coaches who demonstrate the true meaning of sportsmanship and who lead by example through fair and honest gamesmanship for both players and parents.

Congratulations! Thank you to Coach McCoy for representing St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks and the youth of this county.