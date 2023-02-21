St. Mary’s Ryken Swim Team Makes New Records at Washington Metro Prep School Swim Dive League Championship

Senior Zach Maldonado established a new 50 Free record of 23.12 and led the 400 Free Relay with Elias Russell, Jay Pawloski and JP Parham to a new record of 3:32.81, a drop of 4 seconds.

Senior Samantha Pennell broke the 2015 record of 5:25.12 in the 500 Freestyle with a new mark of 5:21.46 and a 5th place finish. Samantha led the girls 400 Freestyle Relay with Joni Gordon, Caroline Leahy, and Mallory Thompson to a new record of 3:59.40, crushing their previous record set at the WCAC championships by nearly 8 seconds.

As the lead swimmer, Samantha tied the 2015 record in the 100 free previously held by Marion D’ Aurora.

Sophomore Jay Pawloski established a new record of 4:51.15 in the 500 Free with a 6th place finish and Jameson Smith broke his record in the 100 Back with a time of 1:02.43. Finally, freshman Elias Russell established a new team record in the 100 Breast with a time of 1:07.35.

“The SMR swim team put in a lot of pool time this year and the work really paid off,” said SMR swim coach, Brent Gordon. “I couldn’t be more proud of what the team accomplished this year. I’m particularly proud of our seniors. Their leadership both in the pool and out established the culture we needed to succeed. I wish them the best after high school, and am confident that they will go on to lead others as they have here at St. Mary’s Ryken.”

Men:

50 Free: Zach Maldonado broke his on record in the 50 with a time of 23.12

500 Free: Jay Pawloski dropped his record from 4:53.51 to 4:51.15

100 Backstroke: Jameson Smith broke his own record and set the new mark at 1:02.43

100 Breast: Elias Russell Broke his record of 109.12, going 1:07.35

Mens 400 Free Relay: Zachary Maldonado, Elias Russell, JP Parham and Jay Pawloski set a new record of 3:32.81 a drop of 4 seconds

Women:

100 Free: Samantha Pennel tied the 2015 Record of 57.24 set by Marion D’Aurora

500 Free: Samantha Pennell broke Marion D’Aurora’s (SMR ’17) 2015 500 Free record of 5:25.12, setting a new mark of 5:21.46

400 Free Relay: Joni Gordon, Caroline Leahy, Sam Pennell and Mallory Thompson beat their own record from WCAC by nearly 8 seconds, establishing a new record of 3:59.40.

In total the team set 7 new records and tied one. Congratulations to the entire team!

