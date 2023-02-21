UPDATE: Missing Woman Found Deceased in Piney Point, Police Investigating

UPDATE: Coast Guard reported they located the victim in the area of the St. George’s Landing boat ramp with CPR in progress.

The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police will be continuing their investigation.

2/21/2023: On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, around 8:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the the 17700 block of Grace Lane in Tall Timbers, for the possible open water rescue and missing woman.

The 911 caller reported a female family member was missing, and after attempting to locate her, family members located the victims walker at the end of a nearby pier and assisted fire and rescue personnel to search the water.

First responders from Ridge, Valley Lee, and Seventh District are on the scene with the assistance of DNR, Maryland State Police and U.S. Coast Guard.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 has been requested along with drones to assist.

Security cameras last observed the female Monday night around 8:30 p.m., with family members reporting the victim went to bed last night and have not seen her since.

Police released the following Linda Gail Krebs (02/24/1953). Linda is a 69-year-old white female was last seen wearing navy blue pajamas with black polka dots and black and white slippers.

Anyone with info call 301-475-8008 or 911.

