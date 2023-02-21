Brian Scolpino Selected As 2022 Mentor of the Year

Brian Scolpino believes everyone should have a mentor; someone who provides career advice and guidance as you begin or continue your career with Naval Air Systems Command. To him, this is a critical element in your trajectory towards success.

After a 40-year career with the command, you could easily take his word for it, but if you prefer, you can reference his nomination and selection as this year’s NAVAIR Headquarters’ ‘Mentor of the Year’ to sell you on his credentials.

Nominated by several of his mentees and peers, Scolpino is known for his professional development advocacy and honest career advice based on his own experience as an engineer and later, program manager.

Today, he is the CMV-22B Osprey Integrated Product Team Lead (IPTL) in the V-22 Joint Program Office (PMA-275), responsible for acquisition, test and evaluation, and fielding the Navy’s C-2A Greyhound Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) replacement.



“I am both honored and humbled to be selected,” Scolpino said.

Scolpino received the award during a virtual ceremony Jan. 24, along with eight others from across the enterprise. Although virtual, many of his colleagues came together for a watch party, including Col. Brian Taylor, PMA-275 program manager.

“I appreciate you doing this [mentoring], it is not a requirement of the job but you see the value and make it a priority,” said Taylor, following the event. “Your efforts make the overall organization better.”

The annual award recognizes members of the workforce, from each site (Headquarters, China Lake, Point Mugu, North Island, etc.), who best exemplify the qualities and character of a mentor. This includes providing well-rounded career advice and planning resources, increasing organizational awareness, and advocating the benefits of participating in NAVAIR and program-based mentoring opportunities.

“Brian not only listens, but also provides guidance and assists with overcoming obstacles,” said Heather LeRoy, colleague, PMA-275 MV-22 IPTL and one of his nominators. “In addition, he is quick to realize your strengths and how to grow those to become a better version of yourself.”

Scolpino serves on the PMA-275 Mentoring Focus Group, a team dedicated to institutionalizing mentorship within the office. He also serves as a key advisor to the Navigator initiative, a PMA-275 program designed to guide new PMA team members through the first several months. He has been instrumental in the planning, training, launch, and monitoring of the new program. Finally, Scolpino is an active participant in command’s Mentoring Program, a core component of NAVAIR’s workforce development efforts.

“I have been formally and informally mentoring members of the workforce for more than 20 years,” said Scolpino. “It is my way to help new employees acclimate to their job, understand the various career paths available here and pay it forward. My mentors were invaluable to my career progression at NAVAIR.”

Scolpino recalls advice from his advisors as foundational elements to his success.

“One of my earliest mentors when I was a junior engineer taught me the value of articulating my position to a diverse set of stakeholders, including program managers, who may not have a background in engineering,” recalls Scolpino. “It seems like a no brainer, but that small piece of advice, early in my career, was a game changer.”

Based on his experience, Scolpino offers advice on finding a mentor.

“Determine your objective in finding a mentor. Are you looking for professional advice or training support? Are you looking for a senior perspective or a peer who has recently worked through challenges similar to your own? Considering these and other goals will help you find the right person for the job,” he offered.

“In addition, be mindful of your mentor’s time and how that may impact their ability to meet with you regularly. Find a drumbeat that works for both of you that helps keep consistency but also allows for flexibility as needed.”

