The Calvert County Board of Education will hold an unscheduled meeting on Thursday, March 2, 2023, permitted by the Maryland Open Meetings Act, Section 3- 305(b)(1), (7), and (9) and Section 3-103 of the General Provision Articles of the Annotated Code of Maryland.

The Board will meet at 6:00 PM for a Budget Work Session regarding the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget. The meeting will be held at the Brookes Administration Building at 1305 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, Maryland.