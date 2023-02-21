Two 13-Year-Old Males Arrested After Attempting to Steal Kia with USB Cable

On February 17, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers responded for a report of suspicious subjects at the Antwerpen Motor Cars, 8065 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena.

The caller indicated that the subjects were inside of a vehicle, removing the dash.

As officers arrived, they observed three subjects flee from a Kia sedan, two of the three subjects were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

During the course of their investigation, officers discovered that the subjects removed the dash of the Kia and were attempting to start it with a USB cable.

The two suspects that were apprehended were arrested and charged accordingly.

Eastern District detectives are continuing their investigation and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.

Arrested: Male juvenile age 13-year-old of Brooklyn, Maryland., and Male juvenile age 13 of Brooklyn, Maryland. Third suspect is a black male juvenile wearing dark clothing.