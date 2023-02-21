Calvert County to Host Community Resource Day on Friday, March 17, 2023

Calvert County will host a Community Resource Day for community members who need supportive services to connect with multiple services and resources in one day, at one place.

The event will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Calvert Pines Senior Center, located at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.



More than 50 local agencies, service organizations and local businesses will be there with free demonstrations, giveaways, advice and resources related to housing, utilities, jobs, transportation, food, clothing, medical/personal care, legal, and vital records.

This is a family friendly event for all ages. Don’t miss out on entertainment by DJ Swagg Money, martial arts demonstrations by Black Belt Academy, free savory dishes from Kelly’s Kickin’ Cuisine, and more.

Community Resource Day is brought to you by the Calvert County Department of Community Resources, LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc. and the Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development. For more information, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CRday.

For more information about the event, please contact the Calvert County Department of Community Resources at [email protected] or call 410-535-1600, ext. 8803