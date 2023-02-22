La Plata Man Arrested for Impaired Driving After Striking Police Car and Fleeing

On Friday, February 17 at 7:20 p.m., an officer in a marked patrol car was entering the crossover on Crain Highway at Bel Alton Newtown Road when the driver of a Chevrolet 2500 pick-up truck drove across Crain Highway from Bel Alton Newtown Road and struck the officer’s car, totaling it.

The driver fled and a lookout was broadcast, responding officers canvassed the area. The Maryland Transportation Authority Police assisted and located the truck in the Clifton area, approximately 6 miles away from the crash site.

The driver, Sydney William Robertson, 20, of La Plata, was also located nearby.

Neither the officer nor the suspect were injured.

Further investigation revealed Robertson was impaired. Robertson was arrested and charged with the following below.

Less than 24 hours later on February 18, a district court commissioner released Robertson from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. Sgt. Yates is investigating.

VIOLATING LIC. RESTRICTION

FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING ATTENDED (VEH.DAMAGE,PROPERTY DAMAGE)

FAILURE TO STOP AFTER ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO ATTENDED (VEH., PROPERTY)

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

FAILURE YIELD RIGHT OF WAY ON LEFT TURN

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION