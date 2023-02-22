Charles County Judge Releases Bryans Road Man Days After Armed Burglary Arrest

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Shurbeys Place in Bryans Road, MD in reference to a man who broke into a home and was found sleeping in a laundry room.

Officers arrived, but the suspect had already fled. A preliminary investigation showed the homeowner walked into her laundry room and observed the suspect, with whom she is familiar, sleeping on the floor.

When she confronted him, the suspect pulled out a firearm, pointed it at her and threatened her. The suspect then fled the house.

Officers canvassed the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

After positively identifying the suspect as Avery Dwayne Lancaster, 35, of Bryans Road, MD, officers obtained an arrest warrant for him.

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Lancaster returned to the victim’s home and was observed standing outside the residence. Officers responded and took Lancaster into custody at which time they recovered a loaded firearm in his coat pocket.

Lancaster is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction. Lancaster was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was held on a no bond status until Tuesday 2/21/2023 when a judge ordered Lancaster could be released as long as he meets the conditions required for electronic monitoring

Lancaster has been charged with the following.

BURGLARY- 4TH DEGREE-DWELL

ASSAULT FIRST DEGREE

ASSAULT SECOND DEGREE

HANDGUN ON PERSON – two counts

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON

FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME

ILLEGAL POSS AMMO

REG FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION

FIREARM POSS W/FEL CONVICT

Pfc. Welch #654 is investigating.

In May of 2010, Lancaster was sentenced to 16 years in jail for an armed robbery in St. Mary’s County, with 10 years suspended.

