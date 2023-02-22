Student Transported to Hospital After Assault at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, two students at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center became engaged in a fight in a classroom resulting in one of the students being transported by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

The school resource officer was made aware and began an investigation.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the students had communicated over social media threatening to fight each other upon returning to school. The parents of the two students involved were contacted.

Parents are urged to monitor their children’s phones and activity and talk with them about inappropriate behavior and the consequences they could face.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Ondrish at 301-609-3282 ext. 0636.