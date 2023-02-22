Multiple Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving U.S. Navy Police in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at approximately 6:32 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Mattapany Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a marked U.S. Navy Police SUV and a Nissan Maxima involved in a T-bone style collision with the sedan off the roadway and into multiple trees.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated one civilian and two DOD employees on scene and requested a helicopter for an adult male officer.

A short time later, leadership from NAS Patuxent River requested a helicopter for the second DOD officer.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the St. Mary’s College and transported one officer to an area trauma center.

The operator of the Nissan sedan was transported to by ambulance to an area hospital. It is unknown where the second officer was transported to.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

