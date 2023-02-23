Charles County Police, U.S. Marshals Task Force Locate and Arrest Wanted La Plata Woman in Baltimore

On February 21, PFC Rickard of the CCSO’s Warrant Unit, assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force Baltimore Group, located Brooke Lynn Edmonds, 27, of La Plata, who was wanted in connection with a robbery and assault that occurred in February of 2021.

On February 5, 2021, a man arrived at an apartment where Edmonds and two other suspects assaulted him by punching and stabbing him, demanded property, and would not allow him to leave.

Eventually the victim was able to escape and he went to a hospital to receive medical care.

Edmonds was charged with armed robbery, assault, false imprisonment, and theft. She failed to appear in court in December of 2021 for those charges and a bench warrant was issued.

After being located in Baltimore on February 21, Edmonds was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center where she was served her arrest warrant.

On February 22, a district court commissioner ordered that Edmonds would be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The Robbery Unit is investigating.

Edmonds and Co-defendant Raymond Edward Toye Jr., have been indicted for the same charges listed below.

Toye has one additional charge of CDS possession heroin. He has entered a not guilty plea to all but two charges. (assault 2nd and CDS possession)

ARMED ROBBERY

ROBBERY

ASSAULT FIRST DEGREE

ASSAULT SECOND DEGREE

Theft: $100 To Under $1,500

DANGEROUS WEAPON-WEAR AND CARRY INTENT/INJURE – Two counts

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

CON-ARMED ROBBERY

CON-ROBBERY

CON-FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT

CON-SECOND DEGREE ASSAULT