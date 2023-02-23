Police Seeking Suspects Pictured in California Target Theft Scheme

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of several individuals in a theft investigation.

Over the course of last several months, the pictured suspects were involved in multiple thefts from the Target store in California.

The subjects were seen leaving in a black Mitsubishi on several occasions as well as a white Nissan Altima.

The suspects use various methods to steal merchandise, including skip-scanning, concealing items on their person and walking out with unpaid items.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or these incidents is asked to call Deputy Raymond Allebach at 301-475-4200, ext. 78110 or email [email protected] Case # 8504-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

