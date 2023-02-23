Prince Frederick VFD Hosting 76th Annual Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Convention





The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department (PFVFD) is proud to announce that we will be hosting the 76th Annual Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association (SMVFA) Convention. The convention will be held on April 29-30, 2023, at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

We are hosting this event as our President, Patrick Hassler of PFVFD, will be installed as President of the SMVFA.

The Memorial Service will be held at Calvert High School. The meeting and dinner will follow the Memorial Service at PFVFD. On the day of the parade, apparatus registration will be at the Calvert High School main parking lot. The Reviewing Stand will be in front of the Calvert County Courthouse, 175 Main Street.

This is where spectators can begin gathering, lining the sides of Main Street. After units pass the Reviewing Stand, they are to continue down Main Street and turn right onto Old Field Lane and proceed past PFVFD (end of parade route).

Festivities following the parade will be held at the Calvert County Fairgrounds located at 140 Calvert Fair Drive.

Each department must send completed RSVP forms and parade and contest registrations to [email protected] no later than April 14, 2023. Ads for the convention book must be received by March 4, 2023, to allow time for design and printing.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me via email at [email protected] or at 410-430-3348. We look forward to a very successful, fun-filled convention and hope to see you all there!

