Charles County Patrol OfficersLocate Gun During Suspicious Vehicle Investigation

On February 19, 2023, an officer responded to the Marshall Hall Boat Ramp in Bryans Road for the report of a suspicious vehicle.

Upon making contact with the driver, the officer detected the odor of marijuana.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was in possession of marijuana and a loaded handgun.

The driver, Josue Ricardo Gonzalez Aguirre, 20, of Clinton, is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being under the age of 21 and was arrested and charged accordingly.

On February 19, a district court commissioner released Aguirre from the Charles County Detention Center on a $2,000 unsecured bond on the condition he will not possess any firearms. Officer D. Kirby investigated.