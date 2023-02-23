Charles County Patrol OfficersLocate Gun During Suspicious Vehicle Investigation

February 23, 2023

Josue Ricardo Gonzalez Aguirre, 20, of Clinton

On February 19, 2023, an officer responded to the Marshall Hall Boat Ramp in Bryans Road for the report of a suspicious vehicle.

Upon making contact with the driver, the officer detected the odor of marijuana.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was in possession of marijuana and a loaded handgun.

The driver, Josue Ricardo Gonzalez Aguirre, 20, of Clinton, is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being under the age of 21 and was arrested and charged accordingly.

On February 19, a district court commissioner released Aguirre from the Charles County Detention Center on a $2,000 unsecured bond on the condition he will not possess any firearms. Officer D. Kirby investigated.

This entry was posted on February 23, 2023 at 6:47 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.