18-Year-Old Arrested After Stealing Vehicle and Prompting Amber Alert for 3-Year-Old in Upper Marlboro

UPDATE 2/24/2023: The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged a man with kidnapping a child prompting an Amber Alert on Thursday evening.

The suspect is 18-year-old Ariel Florentino-Galeas of Hyattsville. The child was located unharmed approximately two hours later.

Approximately two hours later, a driver called 911 after being the victim of a hit-and-run in the area of 56th Avenue and Hamilton Street in Riverdale.

The driver described the striking SUV, which matched the one stolen in Upper Marlboro.

Officers quickly responded to that area and, with the assistance of our Aviation Unit, located the SUV abandoned in the 5300 block of Farragut Street in the Riverdale area. The child was alone in the vehicle.

He was unharmed and quickly reunited with his family. Officers continued the exhaustive search for the suspect, who was located and arrested at approximately 8:35 pm.

Florentino-Galeas is charged with kidnapping, reckless endangerment, theft, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to please call 301-390-2160.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com , or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0011449.

On February 23, 2023, at approximately 6:20 pm, the suspect jumped into the victim’s running SUV at a gas station in the 5300 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The owner’s three-year-old grandson was in the SUV. The grandfather immediately called 911. The Prince George’s County Police Department searched extensively for the child and the stolen SUV.

2/23/2023: PGPD Released the following : We have located Blake in the county. He is safe. Vehicle recovered. More details coming shortly. Thank you to the community for sharing this important info.

UPDATE @ 8:45 P.M.: Blake has been located safe and unharmed – Amber alert has been cancelled at 8:44 p.m.!

The vehicle was also recovered. There is no information on whether the suspect is in custody.

UPDATE 8:39 P.M.: LICENSE PLATE PHOTO ADDED – Is a Maryland “LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL” (LEP) TAG (stock photo provided below)

UPDATE 8:09 P.M.: Blake Alexander Morgan is a 3-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes. Height: 3’00” Weight: 25 lbs – Description: Last seen wearing blue jeans, a red undershirt, and a red/blue jacket.

SUSPECTED ABDUCTOR: White or Hispanic male wearing long-sleeve gray jacket, white shirt, gray sweat pants, black Nike shoes.

Carjacking occurred at the Royal Farms gas station @ 5351 Ritchie Marlboro Road in Upper Marlboro.

AMBER Alert issued at 7:35 p.m., vehicle is a stolen brown 2015 Nissan Armada SUV bearing Maryland Registration “LEP1350”.

