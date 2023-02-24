3-Year-Old Found SAFE and UNHARMED After Carjacking in Upper Marlboro

PGPD Released the following: Update:We have located Blake in the county. He is safe. Vehicle recovered. More details coming shortly. Thank you to the community for sharing this important info.
UPDATE @ 8:45 P.M.: Blake has been located safe and unharmed – Amber alert has been cancelled at 8:44 p.m.!
Thank you to all who assisted and shared.
The vehicle was also recovered. There is no information on whether the suspect is in custody.
UPDATE 8:39 P.M.: LICENSE PLATE PHOTO ADDED – Is a Maryland “LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL” (LEP) TAG (stock photo provided below) UPDATE 8:09 P.M.: Blake Alexander Morgan is a 3-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes. Height: 3’00” Weight: 25 lbs – Description: Last seen wearing blue jeans, a red undershirt, and a red/blue jacket. SUSPECTED ABDUCTOR: White or Hispanic male wearing long-sleeve gray jacket, white shirt, gray sweat pants, black Nike shoes. Carjacking occurred at the Royal Farms gas station @ 5351 Ritchie Marlboro Road in Upper Marlboro. AMBER Alert issued at 7:35 p.m., vehicle is a stolen brown 2015 Nissan Armada SUV bearing Maryland Registration “LEP1350”. Do not take action, please call #77 or 911 – do not hesitate!
Prince George’s County Police Department 301-352-1259
(STOCK PHOTO OF 2015 NISSAN ARMADA below (NOT ACTUAL VEHICLE)
